Centurion Wealth Management LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 38,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 41,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 65,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock worth $533,293 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.