Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 550 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.79 and its 200 day moving average is $364.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

