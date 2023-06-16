5,358 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,840,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $590,296,000 after purchasing an additional 120,404 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 498,878 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $103,655,000 after buying an additional 27,342 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
