Callan Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77. The stock has a market cap of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

