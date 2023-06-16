Callan Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

