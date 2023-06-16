Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,712,286 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 3,949,873 shares.The stock last traded at $132.95 and had previously closed at $128.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.29 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Target by 0.6% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

