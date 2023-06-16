OLD Republic International Corp Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.7% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $84,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after acquiring an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $277.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

