Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $395.92 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 232,133 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Walt Disney worth $395,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $92.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $169.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

