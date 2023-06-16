Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 552,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

