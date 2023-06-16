Voya Investment Management LLC Has $291.20 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,483,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,317,479 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $291,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

