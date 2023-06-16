Voya Investment Management LLC Has $313.59 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $313,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,684 shares of company stock worth $7,089,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,671.70 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,637.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

