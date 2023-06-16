Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,322 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Walmart worth $262,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $424.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $158.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,945,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,668,300. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.