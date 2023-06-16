6,704 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $283.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

