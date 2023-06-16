Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 367,018 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,721 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 367,018 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $497,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Portman Square Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 455,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.2 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $243.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.99, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $244.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.