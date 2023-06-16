Benin Management CORP Buys Shares of 4,653 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Benin Management CORP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Trading Up 3.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $283.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.