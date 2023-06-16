Lakewood Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,499 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insider Activity

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

