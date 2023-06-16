3,296 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,247,000 after buying an additional 443,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after buying an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

