Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $79.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.20 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

