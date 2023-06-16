7,781 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 91,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 18.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

