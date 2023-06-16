Whitener Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,149,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,739 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,227,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.