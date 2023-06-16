Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 80,432 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $3,436,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BAC opened at $29.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.