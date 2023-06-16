Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 901 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $103.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

