44,822 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.10. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

