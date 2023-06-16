Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,710 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after purchasing an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after purchasing an additional 834,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN opened at $20.92 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $36.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.