Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $356,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kroger Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $45.95 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

