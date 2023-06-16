Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,524 shares of company stock valued at $29,051,258. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Trading Up 5.5 %

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake stock opened at $190.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.52 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.75 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

