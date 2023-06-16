Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.66.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

