Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $19,273,529.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.