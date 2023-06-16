Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 874 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SCHV opened at $67.21 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

