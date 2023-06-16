DDFG Inc Takes $257,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DDFG Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.61.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $558,780.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

