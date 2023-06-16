Lakewood Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,021 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,001,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $56.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $56.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

