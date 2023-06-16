Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 125.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.68 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

