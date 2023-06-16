Lakewood Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,183 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF opened at $33.09 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

