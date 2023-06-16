Whitener Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 57,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.12 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.