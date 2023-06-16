4,480 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by DDFG Inc

DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $100,508,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 515.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lise J. Buyer sold 4,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,023,194 shares of company stock valued at $62,518,952. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

