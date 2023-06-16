Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.89.

ALB opened at $230.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

