Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.55-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.50 billion-$37.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.00 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.61. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.56.

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

