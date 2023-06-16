DDFG Inc Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $203.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $209.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

