ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $767,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 418.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,767,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,109,000 after purchasing an additional 429,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $610,482,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $182.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.29. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

