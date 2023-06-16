Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,244 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

