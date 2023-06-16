Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $88.25 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

