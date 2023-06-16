DDFG Inc Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of DDFG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.