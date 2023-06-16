ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 201,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94,514 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 2.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,022,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,118,535 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.