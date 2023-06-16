ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 6,522 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,563 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,918 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

