Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.8% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.35 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.61.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.