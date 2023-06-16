22,568 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

