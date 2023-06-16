S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Natixis’ 10th Largest Position

Natixis grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,865 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.0% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Natixis owned 0.19% of S&P Global worth $205,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $399.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $401.27. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

