Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,618 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,618 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,926 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,450,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $192,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,125 shares of company stock valued at $36,869,507. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36. The firm has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

