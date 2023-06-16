Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

