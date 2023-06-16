Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 11,100 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $68,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $379.15 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $359.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

